A violent clash between West Ham and Fiorentina fans ahead of these two teams' meeting in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 final in Prague on Thursday, June 8. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the fans were seen hurling chairs at each other besides brawling and also throwing flares. Eyewitnesses have reportedly stated that Italian fans with fireworks and weapons attacked the West Ham fans.

Clash Breaks Out Between West Ham and Fiorentina Fans

Crazy clashes between Fiorentina Ultras and West Ham fans in Prague before the Conference League final. 😰



🎥 @RobHarris pic.twitter.com/CI2PXLXoRZ— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 7, 2023

