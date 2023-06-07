English midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham who impressed much in the recently finished FIFA World Cup 2022, has reportedly signed a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid. Real Madrid, who have some best young talents in midfield has eyed Bellingham for some time now and now they have the opportunity to finally seal the deal for him. Report also suggests that his fee will go in excess of €100m with the medical to be scheduled in a few days.

Real Madrid Reportedly Reach Agreement For Jude Bellingham

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Jude Bellingham (19) to Real Madrid, deal agreed, fee in excess of €100m. Medical in coming days, reports @David_Ornstein! pic.twitter.com/czr7rpfa5U — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)