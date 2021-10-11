Brazil would compete against Colombia in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Monday, October 11. The game would be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Colombia and would begin at 2:30 am IST. The game would not be live telecasted in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster and it cannot be live-streamed in India as well.

HOJE É DIA! 🗓️



Brasil 🇧🇷 e Colômbia 🇨🇴 se encontram em Barranquilla, em mais um passo da #SeleçãoBrasileira em direção ao Catar! #Eliminatórias pic.twitter.com/aPdGciYkrS— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)