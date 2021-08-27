Massimilano Allegri ahead of the match against Empoli addressed the press and said that Cristiano Ronaldo told him that she has no intentions of playing at Juventus.

🎙 Allegri: "Yesterday, @Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game."#JuveEmpoli — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 27, 2021

