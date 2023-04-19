Al-Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Al-Hilal in their latest match in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Odion Ighalo helped the defending champions Al-Hilal to take the lead in the 42nd minute of the game from the penalty spot. The Nigerian forward scored his second goal of the match in the second half to help Al-Hilal get three valuable points. Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile was not at his best as his team's league hopes took another dent. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Down Rival Player With A WWE-Style Headlock, Handed Yellow Card During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Hilal

It's all about Ighalo 🦅 Penalties in either half give Al Hilal the Riyadh Derby spoils 🔵#RoshnSaudiLeague | #alhilal_alnassr pic.twitter.com/i20WTzQWYb — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 18, 2023

