Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently secured a big money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, was gifted an exquisite watch by Jacob and Co to celebrate his move. As per the official website of Jacob and Co, the special timepiece is worth Rs 6 crore. The Portuguese superstar was spotted wearing the watch in one of their Instagram posts. The American watchmaker company has captioned this post, “Greeted in green. Cristiano Ronaldo wearing his Caviar Tourbillon Tsavorites on his way to his triumph arrival at his new Saudi club, Al-Nassr.” Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2022-23 Semifinal: Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait For His First Goal Continues As Al-Nassr Crash Out of the Saudi Super Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wearing the Jacob and Co Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

Jacob and Co Watch Gifted to Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)