The Arab Club Champions Cup Final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s side reduced to 10 men following a harsh tackle on Al-Hilal’s Malcom. However, despite getting reduced to 10 men, the Al-Nassr captain continued his brilliant performance as his brace helped Al-Nassr edge Al-Hilal 2-1 to lift the trophy. Al-Hilal took the lead in the 51st minute through a brilliant diving header from Michael Delgado. However, the 70th minute saw Al-Nassr getting reduced to 10 men after a heavy tackle on Malcom. Despite getting reduced to 10 men, the Al-Nassr captain produced an inspiring performance as he scored the equalizing goal in the 74th minute to help his side stay in the game. The normal regulation period ended as the scores read 1-1. Eight minutes into extra time, the Al-Nassr captain scored again to help his side emerge as the winner of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 25+ goals in 17 different calendar years. CLUTCHNALDO 🐐🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/3DoCrBEEK2 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) August 12, 2023

