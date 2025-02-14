Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a rather quiet evening in the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash, lauded his team for not giving up till the very end, and winning the contest 3-2, in what was a thrilling encounter at newly-named Alinma Stadium. Al-Nassr were reduced to 10 men after Mohamed Simakan elbowed Ivan Toney, after which Al-Ahli made a comeback but were not able to see their side past the victory line as Jhon Duran's second goal sealed the deal for Stefano Poli's side. Al-Ahli 2-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Jhon Duran's Brace Helps Stefano Poli's Side Clinch Five-Goal Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Teammates

UNTIL THE VERY END!! pic.twitter.com/PVTVLHQVQm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)