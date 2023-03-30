Cristiano Ronaldo was mobbed by fans as he left a restaurant in Madrid with Georgina Rodriguez, in a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci. The Al-Nassr star was seen being crowded by fans and shielded by a security guard as he made his way into the car, which reportedly cost €8 million. A video of Ronaldo driving off on the streets of Madrid has gone viral. The Portugal star had a good international break as he scored four times in two UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. 'Wish That This Craziness Never Ends!' Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick and 100th International Goal in Argentina's 7–0 Victory Over Curacao.

Cristiano Ronaldo Mobbed by Fans

الاسطورة كريستيانو يتجول في مدينه مدريد بسيارته الخاصه بوغاتي سينتوديتشي pic.twitter.com/BoBEbAwZ2a — عالم القوت (@GOATTWORLD) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)