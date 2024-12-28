Cristiano Ronaldo speaking during Globe Soccer Awards 2024, has expressed his desire to own a 'Big' club when questioned about his aspiration to come into a coaching or managerial role after leaving active football. Ronaldo attended the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 ceremony in Dubai, where the Portuguese player won several awards including Best Middle East Player and Top Goalscorer of all time trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Frame With Partner Georgina Rodriguez, Son Cristiano Jr Following 'Special Night' As He Wins Best Middle East Player Award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About Owning A Big Club

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo: “Becoming a manager? No. But maybe a club owner.” pic.twitter.com/9CbewJu0YK — TC (@totalcristiano) December 27, 2024

