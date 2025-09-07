Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on social media after Portugal's 5-0 victory over Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Armenia on Saturday, September 7. The 40-year-old continued to prove why he is considered among the greatest footballers with goals in each half of the game as the former European champions began their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign on a high. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the victory by sharing a picture of himself celebrating a goal and wrote in Portuguese, "Primeiro passo dado," which, when translated to English, reads, "First step taken." Armenia 0-5 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix Score Braces as Former European Champions Register Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal's 5-0 Victory Over Armenia

Primeiro passo dado ✅ 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/A7vIIzb4L7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 6, 2025

