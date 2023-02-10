Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to react after scoring four goals and completing his 500th league goal landmark as Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda 4-0 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 9. The Portugal forward scored his 61st career hat-trick and his first for Al-Nassr as he enthralled the crowd at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!" Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals, Completes 61st Career Hat-Trick As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Wehda to Stay on Top of Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Sensational Performance for Al-Nassr

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023

