Al-Nassr progress further in the King's Cup 2023-24 as they beat Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in extra time of Round of 16 clash. It was a closely contested game with both teams conceding a red card. Cristiano Ronaldo was animated and expressed disappointment with the match officials over a disallowed goal. Finally in extra time, Sadio Mane scored the much needed goal from Al-Nassr and the goal ended up as the difference between the two sides. With this win Al-Nassr proceeds to the King's Cup 2023-24 Quarterfinal. Cristiano Ronaldo Engages in Angry Exchange With Match Officials, Gestures For Referee To be Replaced During AL-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 Result

