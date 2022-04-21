Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United training for the first time since the death of his baby boy. The club took to social media to share pictures of the team's training session of which Ronaldo was a part. The Portugal star had announced in a heartbreaking post the death of his baby boy during childbirth and he had missed Manchester United's match against Liverpool subsequently.

See Pics:

