Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of the much-awaited Manchester derby in the Premier League on Sunday, March 6. With the Portuguese star missing out of this crucial game, Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick's options in front of goal have been reduced.

Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and will miss the Manchester derby. pic.twitter.com/jGons1gGPo — GOAL (@goal) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)