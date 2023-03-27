Portugal registered a 6-0 victory over Luxembourg in their second match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers at Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet as he scored a brace. With this brace, Ronaldo now has 121 goals in 198 appearances for Portugal. Meanwhile, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao netted one goal each. The victory helps them to retain their spot at the top of Group J. You can watch the highlights of Luxembourg vs Portugal match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Brace in Portugal’s 6–0 Victory Over Luxembourg in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Post).

Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal

Apito final! ⏹️ Portugal faz uma grande exibição e soma a segunda vitória na qualificação para o Europeu! #VesteABandeira pic.twitter.com/yqsWTYO07q — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 26, 2023

