Al-Nassr returned back to winning ways after defeating Al-Raed 4-0 in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at KSU Stadium, Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the lead to Al-Nassr in the 4th minute with a fantastic header. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Al-Nassr's favour. Soon after the break, Abdulrahman Ghareeb doubled their lead. Then with a goal each from Mohammed Maran and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Nassr secured the victory. The win helps Al-Nassr to stay in the race for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 title. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-Raed

🏁 Al Nassr return to winning ways with a hefty 4-0 win. They move back to within three points of the leaders#RoshnSaudiLeague | @AlNassrFC | @alraedclub pic.twitter.com/xRbJLuS8Mi — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 28, 2023

