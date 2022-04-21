Cristiano Ronaldo had words of appreciation for the Anfield crowd, who applauded him and his family after the death of his baby boy. The crowd comprising of both Manchester United and Liverpool supporters rose up to clap for Ronaldo in the seventh minute of the match, paying tribute to the star's heartbreaking loss. Ronaldo shared a video of the crowd's applause on Instagram and wrote, "One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield."

See Ronaldo's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)