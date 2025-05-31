One of the greatest ever footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo is known to make headlines, whether on or off the pitch. His move to Al-Nassr in 2023 had shook the world when no one thought that a five-time Ballon d'Or winner would join the Saudi Pro League, but he did, paving the way for many superstars. Now, he is again the talk of the town after his most recent post, raising speculations about him leaving Al Nassr FC, after seasons of good goals but minimal trophies. But now, erasing these speculations, there is a ray of hope, as Al Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro has said in a news conference that is club is trying to extend the contract of CR7, but is facing competition. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself, wearing an Al-Nassr FC jersey, with the caption, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all." The words doesn't confirm anything, but it certainly raises big speculations of CR7 parting ways with Al Nassr, especially with his current contract set to expire on June 30, 2025. But, clearing rumours, the sporting director of Al Nassr has stated, "Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him. Asserting belief, he also said, "We are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution."

CR7's Speculative Post

This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

Fernando Hierro also added that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Al-Nassr FC is "Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project". Highlighting his point, the sporting director added, "Cristiano has opened up soccer in this country to the world. It's phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the Saudi Arabian League to the world. It's an extraordinary milestone." Adding on the impact CR7 had, he said, "Since his arrival, top-level players have come here. He opened all the doors. From there, the people at the top are doing an extraordinary job. They're pushing forward. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us." Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Here Are Clubs Which Can Sign Portugal Star in Summer As He Hints at Al-Nassr Exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an integral part of the Al Nassr FC side ever since he joined in 2023. He has led the squad and scored 99 goals in just 105 matches, but winning the goal to win trophies hasn't been fulfilled. The No. 7 has netted 25 goals in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, but his side Al-Nassr FC has finished at a disappointing third. Since his arrival, the club has won only the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

