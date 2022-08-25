French club Olympique Marseille have said that they are not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils' star has been speculated for weeks to be seeking a move away from Old Trafford. Although Ronaldo has rebuked the media for spreading rumours, speculations about his next club have not stopped.

Olympique Marseille Not Interested in Signing Ronaldo:

Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumours as OM are trying to build completely different project. 🔵 #OM More on OM position on Ronaldo, project and signings: https://t.co/EJUeAoLInU pic.twitter.com/QiA8qH0boe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

