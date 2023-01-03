Cristiano Ronaldo is being unveiled as a new player for Al-Nassr. The Portugal star is being announced in a glittering ceremony, which is taking place at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. A lot of fans have gathered at the stadium to witness the historic moment for the club with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner being announced as their newest player. You can watch live streaming of this event for free on Al-Nassr's YouTube channel. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Unveiling Live Updates.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Unveiling at Al-Nassr Free Live Streaming:

