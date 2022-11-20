Two of the biggest football stars of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have already engaged in the faceoff. Do not worry; there’s no Portugal vs Argentina fixture so early in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The duo seem to be battling in a different competition. Going by their latest identical Instagram posts, it is Ronaldo vs Messi in a game of chess! Yes, the promotional post by French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton pitches the two trying to outwit in chess. These posts got fans quite excited as the biggest rivals on the field feature in each other’s social media platforms. Partners (WAGs) of both footballers, Georgina Rodriguez, longtime girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife too, reacted to these posts and dropped sweet comments. World Cup Qatar 2022 Google Doodle Is Here! Get Ready for Opening Day of FIFA World Cup With This Cute Animation.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post With His Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Post (File Image)

Lionel Messi's Instagram Post With His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo's Comment

Lionel Messi Instagram Post (File Image)

