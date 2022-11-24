Cristiano Ronaldo not only became the first player to score in five different World Cups but he surpassed his rival Lionel Messi in the most World Cup goals between the two. Ronaldo thanks to the penalty against Ghana now has eight World Cup goals to his name while Messi has seven.

Ronaldo has More World Cup Goals than Messi

World Cup goals: 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 8 🇦🇷 Leo Messi: 7#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oDaqXP8aU9 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)