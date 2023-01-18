Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to face Lionel Messi in a blockbuster exhibition game between Riyadh Al-Star XI vs PSG. Ahead of that a Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket in history to watch the All-star clash. As per reports, it was a VIP ticket which was made available with the starting bid placed at £220,000 while the businessman Musharraf bin Ahmed Al-Ghamdi offered a whopping £2.2m (Rs. 22 Crore) and sealed the deal. The VIP ticket is a part of a fundraising campaign launched by Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority in order to donate funds to Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity fund.

Saudi Businessman Buys Most Expensive Ticket of Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG Exhibition Match

