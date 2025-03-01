Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the phenomenal scoring form and has already scored 17 goals in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The Portuguese star gave his team a lead in the game against Al-Wehda. His strike was rewarded with the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Goal of Match Week 22. Ronaldo received the award ahead of Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Match. Watch the video below. Rift Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s Friendship! French Striker Unfollows Al-Nassr Forward on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins ‘Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Goal of Match Week 22’

The moment Ronaldo received his award.pic.twitter.com/NRQItNbllG — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)