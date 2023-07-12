Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been handed a ban from registering new players by FIFA after their failure to pay add-ons related to a deal for striker Ahmed Musa. Musa, the Nigerian forward, joined the club for $18m in 2018 from Leicester City. It was reported that the Saudi Pro League club, the first one in their country to land a big name in Cristiano Ronaldo last season, could not pay championship side Leicester City €460k (£390k) plus interest in performance-related add-ons for the player. With the Saudi giants failing to pay the amount, FIFA have levied a registration ban on the club. 'Good to be Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As he Joins Al-Nassr Pre-Season Training.

FIFA Bans Al-Nassr from Registering New Players

Al-Nassr have been banned by FIFA from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester as part of the Ahmed Musa deal. Between 2018-20 Musa triggered £390k (€460k) in performance-related add-ons, which are yet to be paid despite CAS ruling in #LCFC's favour. pic.twitter.com/IlR1T2kuuE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 12, 2023

