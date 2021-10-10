Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Qatar in the international friendly match. The goal was also celebrated by the Qatar fans who were in the stands watching the game. The picture of this incident is making rounds on social media. Check it out below:

Ronaldo had Qatar fans celebrating his goal. 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/qJZKHHj1Rh — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 9, 2021

Here's the video of the goal below

WHAT A GOAL by Cristiano Ronaldo. Absolute World Class 🔥😳pic.twitter.com/D8up2nkaco — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) October 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)