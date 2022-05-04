Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal against Norwich City earlier last month won Manchester United's Goal of the Month award for April 2022. This goal, which came off a beautiful free-kick, sealed Ronaldo's 60th career hattrick and a win for Manchester United. Ronaldo also won Manchester United's Player of the Month for April.

