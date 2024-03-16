Cristiano Ronaldo's solitary goal ended up being the difference maker at the end of 90 minutes between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at the Saudi Pro League. Last few games have not been according to expectation for Al-Nassr as they got knocked out of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't make the same impact as he wanted. Now that his goal resulted in a victory, Ronaldo shared a post on social media with the caption 'Back to winning ways, let's go team!!' Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th Goal For Al-Alami Helps Them Secure Crucial Three Points.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Win Against Al-Ahli

Back to winning ways 💪 Let's go team!! pic.twitter.com/pScSxwFUia — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 15, 2024

