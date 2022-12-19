The Croatian national football team has been one of the most consistent teams in the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup. After finishing as Runnners Up in 2018, this time they have won the Third-Place medal by beating Morocco in the play off. As they return to Croatia, the players were given hero's treatment. Amidst this, Marcelo Brozovic and Dejan Lovren sang the song of the Ustashe movement of Croatians from the World War II and performs the salute saying, "For Homeland....Ready". Their gesture proves the strength in the emotional bonding between Croatian nationalism and the football team. Karim Benzema Retires From International Football After Missing FIFA World Cup 2022 for France Due to Injury.

Dejan Lovren, Marcelo Brozovic Sing Croatian World War II Song

Croatian national football team members Lovren and Brozovic sing the Ustasha song Cavoglave and shout "'For homeland – ready!'" a salute used during World War II by the Croatian Ustashe movement. The Croatian national football team is the embodiment of Croatian nationalism. pic.twitter.com/H0kFLvXNOR — Dan Reznik | DanReznikWSWS@mastodon.world (@DanReznikWSWS) December 19, 2022

