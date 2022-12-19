Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after missing out for France in FIFA World Cup 2022 due to an injury. Benzema was ruled out at the start of the tournament and France failed to make it to a second consecutive title with a loss to Argentina in the final. Taking to social media, the Real Madrid striker made this announcement. He wrote, "I have written my story and ours is ending." Relive Emiliano Martinez's Spectacular Save in Extra Time To Deny France a Goal in Dying Moments of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video)

Karim Benzema Announces Retirement from International Football:

I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending. #Nueve pic.twitter.com/7LYEzbpHEs — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 19, 2022

