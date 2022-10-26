AC Milan moved to the second spot in Group E standings with a dominant win over Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, October 26. Matteo Gabbia, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Leao found the net for Rossoneri, who were also aided by an own goal from Robert Ljubicic. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan Result:

Rampant Rossoneri breeze past Dinamo Zagreb in 4-0 win! 🔝 Match Report up for grabs 👉 https://t.co/d7KTh8Lev9 Un poker chiama l'altro e i rossoneri sbancano Zagabria 🔝 Il report di un'altra partita da incorniciare 👉 https://t.co/C6QcUZ31Cf#GNKDACM #SempreMilan #UCL pic.twitter.com/eWs6hgP1wU — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 25, 2022

