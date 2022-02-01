Donny van de Beek officially completed his loan move from Manchester United to Everton for the remainder of the season, on transfer deadline day, January 31, 2022. The Dutch midfielder thus becomes the first signing for Everton under the Frank Lampard era.

See Everton's Announcement:

Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ pic.twitter.com/Aiv8PfFT3Z — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

