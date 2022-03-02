EA Sports have announced that they would initiate processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from FIFA 2022. In a statement, EA Sports announced, "In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian Clubs from EA Sports FIFA Products."

See Their Statement:

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

