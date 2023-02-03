Kerala Blasters will look to a double over East Bengal and also edge towards qualification when they face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, February 3. The match will be played the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this ISL contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Complete Signing of Defender Nikhil Prabhu.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We’re ready for a thrilling showdown! 🔥 @eastbengal_fc takes on @KeralaBlasters in a highly anticipated match at the Salt Lake Stadium! Don’t miss the LIVE action, tonight 7 PM, on📺the Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #EBFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/41mZ5Oa6mA — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 3, 2023

