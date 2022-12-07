Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football, days after Belgium failed to make it past the group-stage at FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to social media, the Real Madrid forward penned a note where he thanked the fans for their support. A part of his announcement on Instagram read, "Today we turn a page. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unmatched support. Thank you for all the joyous moments we've shared since 2008. Today I decided to put an end to my career as an international. The next generation is ready." Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds Portugal’s ‘Talent and Youth’ After Being Snubbed From Starting XI in FIFA World Cup 2022 Last 16 Win Over Switzerland

Eden Hazard Retires from International Football:

