Mohamed Salah helped Egypt gain a 1-0 advantage over Sadio Mane's Senegal in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup 2022, third round, CAF Qualifiers on Saturday, March 26. The Egypt star set up the only goal scored in the match as his side now travel to Dakar on Tuesday with an advantage. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! ⏰ 🇪🇬 Egypt 1-0 Senegal 🇸🇳 A hard-fought victory for the home side who will travel to Dakar with a one-goal advantage. #WorldCup | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/oKwwwENmQY — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 25, 2022

