Elon Musk has cleared the air about buying Manchester United. Earlier, he made a shocking claim saying that he is going to buy the club and later on, he clarified his tweet stating that he isn't 'buying any sports teams.' This came while he was responding to a Twitter user who asked him if he was serious about buying the Premier League club. They did say though that if he ever did buy a team, it would be the Red Devils as it was his favourite club.

Elon Musk's 'Manchester United' Clarification:

Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

