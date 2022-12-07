Defending UEFA Super League and La Liga champions Real Madrid are plotting a big move for talented Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe. The 16-year-old forward is currently playing for Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A club Palmeiras. Endrick is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the world. Many clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in him. However, now according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Los Blancos are negotiating with the Brazilian club to secure Endrick. Madrid are looking to make a €60 million move for him which can get up to €72 million in future. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Close to Agreeing Lucrative Deal With Saudi Arabia Club Al Nassr.

Real Madrid Looking To Add Another Brazilian Gem

Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m. Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon. pic.twitter.com/kIpPptR6ec — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

