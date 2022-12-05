England beat Senegal 3-0 to make it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal where they would be taking on France. Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were enough for Gareth Southgate and co and get past the African champions in their round of 16 clash on Monday, December 5. Earlier, defending champions France had defeated Poland 3-1 to enter the last eight of the competition. France 3-1 Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Brace Seals Quarterfinal Spot For France (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

England vs Senegal Result:

England move on to the last 8!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

England vs Senegal Goal Video Highlights:

