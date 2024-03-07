Manchester City registered a 3-1 win at home against FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 match. Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez gave the home side a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, while Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the Copenhagen side at the half-hour mark. But Erling Halland restored the two-goal cushion with a sublime finish into the added minutes of the first half. This was his sixth goal of the competition and he is leading the scorer’s table with Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. Also with a strike against Copenhagen, Haaland now has 41 career goals in Champions League competition – levelled with former Manchester City great Sergio Aguero. Aguero scored 41 goals in 81 Champions League appearances while Halland reached the tally in 37 matches. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City, Real Madrid Advance to Quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland Equals Sergio Aguero’s Champions League 41 Goals Tally

🔵🇳🇴 Erling Haaland makes it 41 goals in 37 Champions League games. He’s now on same amount of #UCL goals as Sergio Agüero. pic.twitter.com/KvLvM3xztg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)