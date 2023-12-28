Star forward Erling Haaland from Manchester City has won the IFFHS Player of the Year 2023 award. Erling Haaland had 60-plus goal involvements in the season 2022-23 and has already scored 50 goals in the year 2023. Haaland was sovereign voted as the World’s Best Player before Kylian Mbappe (105 points) and Lionel Messi (85 points), who already is the winner of 14 IFFHS Awards in his career. It is the first-ever IFFHS award for Erling Haaland and also for his country Norway. Haaland's fellow teammates Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City also made the top 10 list. ‘We’re Not Stopping…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Brace in Al-Nassr’s 5–2 Victory Over Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post)

Erling Haaland Wins IFFHS Player of the Year 2023 Award

