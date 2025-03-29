Espanyol will lock horns against Atletico Madrid in the much-awaited La Liga 2024-25 match on Saturday, March 29. The crucial encounter between both clubs will be hosted at the RCDE Stadium in Spain. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid clash will begin at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for watching Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, viewers can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid live streaming on the GXR World website for free. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League's Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match

Atleti is back! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/pf8WetJZel — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)