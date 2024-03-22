Cristiano Ronaldo advocated for drinking camel milk as a healthy choice in a post on social media as he celebrated 'Year of the Camel' in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr star was seen taking out a pack of milk from his dressing room locker and drinking from it. The 39-year-old, who is one of the fittest athletes around despite his age, went on to say, "I love it!..Ramadan Kareem." Ronaldo has been in good form for Al-Nassr this season, sitting right at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 goal-scoring charts with 23 goals so far this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Uber-Cool With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez As Al-Nassr Forward Enjoys Time with Family (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo Promotes Camel Milk

Celebrating the Year of the Camel in Saudi Arabia! 🐫 When it comes to a healthy choice, my pick is @NougSaudi. Noug offers exceptional and healthy lactose-free dairy products, making it perfect for a wellness journey!🥛🧡 I love it! …. #Ramadan_Kareem#الصحي_يختار_الصحي pic.twitter.com/Wy4Etjl3iS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 22, 2024

