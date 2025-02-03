Lionel Messi has a massive fan following and his every club or country match goes house full. Subsequently the security at the grounds is very alert. But in the recent match, a fan was able to breach the security and managed to reach Lionel Messi to hug the Argentine superstar. Messi’s personal bodyguard tried to catch the ‘intruder’ but failed to do so. Watch the video below. Sporting San Miguelito 1-3 Inter Miami, Club Friendly: Lionel Messi’s Team Register Third Consecutive Win Behind Benjamin Cremaschi, Tadio Allende and Fafa Picault’s Goals.

Fan Hugs Lionel Messi Breaching Security During Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami CF Match

This guy felled an ex Navy seal, MMA fighter body guard to get the chance to hug Messi 😂 pic.twitter.com/C52bJgJPzP — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 3, 2025

