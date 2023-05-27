Even a win might not be enough but with hopes in their mind, Bayern Munich will visit FC Cologne in Bundesliga 2022-23 on Saturday, April 27. The game will take place in RheinEnergieStadion, Köln and has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga 2022-23. The match between Cologne and Bayern Munich will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It all comes down to this 🤩 One final Matchday to decide the 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 of the #Bundesliga 😲 🔥 Who will lift the 🏆? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #FootballAsItsMeantToBe #BVBM05 #KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/gXDlhj0RiM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 27, 2023

