FC Goa registered a comfortable 4-2 win against East Bengal in their latest Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 outing at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The Gaurs got a brilliant start as forward Iker Guarrotxena scored a hat-trick within 23 minutes of the match. The first half ended with a 3-0 scoreline in FC Goa's favour. Then soon after the restart, Brandon Fernandes made the score 4-0. VP Suhair and Sarthak Golui managed to reduce the margin but FC Goa ran away with a 4-2 victory. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

FC Goa 4–2 East Bengal FC

