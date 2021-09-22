ATK Mohun Bagan were handed a humiliating 0-6 defeat by FC Nasaf in the Inter-Zonal Semifinal in the AFC Cup 2021 on Wednesday. Striker Husain Norchayev scored a hat-trick as Antonio Habas' men were completely outplayed by their Uzbek opponents.

FT: 🇺🇿 FC Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun Bagan 🇮🇳 FC Nasaf storm into the Inter Zone Final to face Lee Man after a convincing performance on home soil against ATK Mohun Bagan which saw teenager Khusain Norchaev bag a hat-trick! #NASvAMB pic.twitter.com/8Lk33HDEEX — #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) September 22, 2021

