In a contest that promised more, the O Classico in Primeira Liga 2025-26, featuring FC Porto and Benfica, ended in a goalless draw, which saw both rivals share points. Both clubs had water-tight defences, which came out on top, where the forwards barely managed to get near the box in their respective halves. In the dying moments of the contest, 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora almost pulled off a heist for FC Porto, but the forward managed to find the crossbar as the Porto vs Benfica classic ended in a stalemate. This sees FC Porto keep their top spot in the Primeira Liga 2025-26 standings, while Benfica occupies the third spot. Jose Mourinho Set to Join SL Benfica as Head Coach on Two-Year Deal Until 2027 After Bruno Lage Sacking, 'Special One' Returns to Club Where He Began His Illustrious Managerial Journey in 2000

O Classico Ends In Tame Draw

