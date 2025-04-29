India national cricket team spinner Kuldeep Yadav is known by many as a football enthusiast. The 30-year-old was recently scene sharing more of his ball knowledge. Kuldeep Yadav talked about the difference between Liverpool FC's ex-coach Jurgen Klopp and the current English Premier League (EPL) 2024-25 title-winning head coach Arne Slot's tactics in a podcast. Yadav said, "Slot is totally different from Klopp". Kuldeep Yadav further added that he thinks "Slot thoda wait karta hai, Slot ka pattern aisa nahi hai ki.... woh football aise hi khelega" (Slot waits, he doesn't have a fixed pattern). He further said that even against big teams like Manchester City, Slot observes for 15-20 minutes and then implies tactics accordingly. 'Messi ki Aatmaa..', Kuldeep Yadav Praises Declan Rice After Stunning Free Kick Goals During Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match.

Kuldeep Yadav on Arne Slot's Tactics:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)